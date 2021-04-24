Omaha Police Department releases videos of officer fatally shooting man in November

The Police Department’s release of the video marks the end of a months-long pursuit of full access to the footage by The World-Herald.

Four days after the shooting, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a press conference that the body camera video would be released after the grand jury completed its work.

But department officials denied written requests from the press to view the videos even after the grand jury’s decision was made public.

The department again denied the newspaper’s request for the footage even on Thursday, pointing to an exception in the state public records law and noting that the videos were police investigative records. The department encouraged a reporter to submit a written request to the clerk of the district court, as the grand jury law outlines. By that point, two World-Herald reporters and others had already viewed the footage.

A legal explanation that accompanied the department’s release of the videos Friday referred to a state statute that outlines records that can be withheld unless “disclosed by a public entity pursuant to its duties.”