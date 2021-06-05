 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police do not think Saturday morning shootings are connected
3 comments

Omaha police do not think Saturday morning shootings are connected

The Omaha Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday involving victims found less than two blocks from each other, but police don’t think the shootings are related.

At 3:56 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 2760 Laurel Ave. Once there, officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Later Saturday, at 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at 2905 Laurel Ave. According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot at an unknown location. The man was taken to the residence on Laurel Avenue by a private vehicle and then was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Both shootings are under investigation. A department spokesman said police do not think the incidents are connected.

Omaha police ask anyone with information about either shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

Two men were found suffering from gun shots less than two blocks away, six hours apart Saturday morning. But police do not believe the shootings are connected. 

3 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert