Omaha police do not think Saturday morning shootings are connected

The Omaha Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday involving victims found less than two blocks from each other, but police don’t think the shootings are related.

At 3:56 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 2760 Laurel Ave. Once there, officers found a 59-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Later Saturday, at 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at 2905 Laurel Ave. According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot at an unknown location. The man was taken to the residence on Laurel Avenue by a private vehicle and then was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Both shootings are under investigation. A department spokesman said police do not think the incidents are connected.

Omaha police ask anyone with information about either shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

Two men were found suffering from gun shots less than two blocks away, six hours apart Saturday morning. But police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.