Omaha police fatally shoot man during traffic stop

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening while struggling with Omaha police during a traffic stop, police said.

The identity of the man, who was Black, was not immediately available.

He was in a vehicle with three females at the time of the traffic stop, according to Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger.

The traffic stop occurred at 7:27 p.m. near 27th and Harrison Streets.

Two officers in an SUV pulled over the car containing four people. The reason for the stop was not immediately available. Kanger said authorities will spend hours doing their investigation and expect to have more information this morning.

During the traffic stop, officers asked the man to get out of the vehicle. Kanger said that the man initially refused to get out and that when he did, police saw a weapon.

A struggle ensued, Kanger said, and the man was shot. It’s thought that only one officer fired a gun and that more than one bullet was fired.

Both officers had body cameras, and their SUV had a mobile camera, Kanger said. All three videos will be analyzed, he said.

The three females in the car were not hurt, nor were the officers or anyone nearby.