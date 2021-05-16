Omaha police fatally shoot man who was firing gun during standoff

Omaha police officers killed a man who had been firing a gun during a standoff, police said.

Information wasn't available Sunday night on whether the man had fired at officers.

Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger said officers were called to the home near 41st Avenue and F Street about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man was in his 30s. A handgun was found at the scene.

Arriving officers could hear gunfire in the house and were able to get a female out of the house, Kanger said.

A negotiator came to the scene and talked with the man for about 20 minutes. The man fired his gun during that time, Kanger said.

The man went to the front and back of the house multiple times and eventually came out the front door, he said.

When the man came outside, police gave him commands, Kanger said, and then began firing.

Multiple officers fired, he said.

Kanger said it would take time to know whether the man fired at officers.

Ballistics tests will be conducted, and the officers' body and cruiser camera video will be analyzed.