Omaha police find 33-year-old man wounded in shooting
1 comment

A 33-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Omaha Sunday evening.

At 5:40 p.m., police were called to a home in the 5500 block of Ogden Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a wounded Joshua Holland, 33.

Holland wasn’t shot there, police said, but as of Sunday evening, they weren’t able to find out where he was shot or who dropped him off at the home.

Holland was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, where it was determined his injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

