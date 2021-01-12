Omaha police find pipe bomb, stolen guns inside stolen pickup truck

A man and woman from Omaha face multiple charges after police found guns and a pipe bomb in a stolen pickup truck they were sitting in.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Omaha police saw a 2005 Chevy Silverado 2500 in the driveway of a home near 58th and Taylor Streets with license plates that were registered to a different vehicle. A Vehicle Identification Number showed that the truck had been stolen out of Iowa, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police searched the vehicle, they found two stolen handguns in a backpack on the center console, a large pipe bomb and another handgun on passenger Patrick Lenz, 66.

The driver of the truck, Destiny Miller, 33, and Lenz were booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Miller has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000 and unlawful possession of an explosive.

Her bail was set Tuesday at $150,000. She must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $15,000, to be released from jail.

Lenz was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.