Omaha police, fire officials say it could take weeks to determine cause of fatal explosion

The protection order was granted by Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus late Monday afternoon. Omaha police officers had been called to the home hours earlier, about 12:45 p.m. to investigate a disturbance.

Omaha police are investigating the nature and circumstances of the deaths, while Omaha fire officials are looking at the technical side of the blast and ensuing fire.

An OPD drone was used to take aerial photos and map the area to help fire investigators recreate the scene and determine the extent of the damage, Fitzpatrick said.

Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger, who was at the scene of the explosion Wednesday, said the drone is still new and has been used sparingly for only a few previous incidents.

Felix Miller, who had been with Angela for nearly 20 years before their divorce, said she was a loving mother to Alex and three other children she had with Felix. Angela had a beautiful heart, he said.

“She was the most loving, joyful, friendliest person,” he said. “I’m saddened to have to live my life without her.”

The two met at Bryan High School, where they were both part of the class of 1993, he said. Now he and other relatives are left to grieve their family tragedy.