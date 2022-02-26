Omaha police: Five armed robberies in four hours appear to be connected

Police believe that one suspect is responsible for a string of five armed robberies reported across the Omaha metro area Friday evening.
Three gas stations and two Family Dollar locations were robbed at gunpoint during a four-hour timespan, according to the Omaha Police Department. No suspects have been identified, but police believe all of the robberies are connected and involve the same suspect.
The incidents began at 6:34 p.m. near 30th Street and Newport Avenue at a Family Dollar location. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.
At 7:07 p.m., a similar report was made by a Family Dollar employee at 16th and Ohio Streets, about 4 miles from the first robbery. The suspect again demanded money from the register and fled on foot with cash, according to police.
There was a two-hour lull before officers responded to a robbery call at a South Omaha Bucky's about 9:30 p.m. By 10:01 p.m., another call came in from a Mega Saver at 107th and Blondo Streets, according to police. The last reported incident occurred at a Casey's on 40th and Dodge Streets about 10:37 p.m.
Police said each incident followed the same pattern: A man walked into the store, displayed a handgun, demanded money and fled on foot with cash.
Though witness descriptions differ slightly, the suspect is described as a man in his early 20s with scars on the knuckles of his right hand. He was wearing all black clothing and at times had on a black ski mask.
Police have retrieved some CCTV footage.
