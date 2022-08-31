Omaha police ID man shot by officer who was helping serve protection order

A 39-year-old man died Wednesday after he was shot by an Omaha police officer who was attempting to help serve a protection order.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 10037 R St. in southwest Omaha around 2:30 p.m. to assist a Douglas County process server in serving an immediate removal protection order to Jacob M. Jamrozy, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.

Lt. Neal Bonacci told The World-Herald that officers accompanied the process server because of information that there may be firearms in the apartment.

Two officers and the process server knocked on the apartment door and Jamrozy answered the door holding a shotgun, according to the release.

One of the officers loudly told Jamrozy to drop the shotgun multiple times, according to the release. Jamrozy then raised the shotgun toward the officer.

The officer fired their firearm, shooting Jamrozy, the release said.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Jamrozy dead at the scene, according to the release. The shotgun he was holding was recovered near the apartment doorway where the incident occurred.

No officers were injured and no one else was in the apartment at the time, according to Bonacci.

The Omaha Police Department's officer-involved investigation team is investigating the incident with assistance from the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Both officers were wearing body cameras.