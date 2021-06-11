 Skip to main content
Omaha police identify 15-year-old as victim of Thursday morning shooting
Omaha police on Friday identified the victim of a Thursday morning shooting. 

Cornail Hill, 15, was the fourth teen killed by gunfire in the past week in Omaha.

Hill was shot near 33rd and Hartman Avenues just before 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

Omaha police responded after receiving an alert of multiple gunshots from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Officers found the teen and performed CPR on him until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived.

Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

