 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police identify man found dead at Highland Tower
0 comments

Omaha police identify man found dead at Highland Tower

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police have identified a man found dead in Highland Tower.

At 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Omaha Housing Authority property at 2500 B St. to check on someone's well-being. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Jose C. Martinez dead.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate Martinez's death, police said Thursday.

People with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at omahacrimestoppers.org or at p3tips.com.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000. 

Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert