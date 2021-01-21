Omaha police identify man found dead at Highland Tower

Omaha police have identified a man found dead in Highland Tower.

At 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Omaha Housing Authority property at 2500 B St. to check on someone's well-being. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Jose C. Martinez dead.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate Martinez's death, police said Thursday.

People with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at omahacrimestoppers.org or at p3tips.com.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

