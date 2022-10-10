Omaha police identify man killed in shooting near 38th and Maple Streets

Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple Streets.
Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St.
Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene.
The killing marks Omaha's 23rd homicide of the year.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at
www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.
