Omaha police identify suspect in 2015 double killing of cousins

Omaha police have identified an Omaha man they say is responsible for the slayings of two cousins who were fatally shot in 2015.

Cavin D. Cooper, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three firearms charges in connection with the homicides of Lafayette Antonio Reed and Diondre Mitchell on May 5, 2015.

Reed and Mitchell, both 27, were found dead by Omaha police officers about 4:35 a.m. that day at 28th and Spencer Streets, in the Spencer Apartments public housing complex.

The two were second cousins. Reed had two daughters and Mitchell was the father of four boys.

Cooper is currently in the Nebraska prison system serving essentially a life sentence on charges of first-degree assault and two gun charges stemming from a July 2018 shooting.

He had three prior stints in prison, according to jail records.

Alvin Mitchell, Diondre Mitchell's grandfather, said Wednesday that the family felt relief when they were told that someone had been arrested in connection with Diondre's slaying.

Mitchell, who raised Diondre and his brother, said Diondre's aunt started crying when they were told of the arrest.

"It gave us, really, a sigh of relief, that at least the person's going to pay for their crime, instead of escaping what they have done," Alvin Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who is the senior pastor at Judah Kingdom Center in Omaha, said officers told the family they don't know the motive behind the killings. Diondre Mitchell and Reed were not affiliated with gangs, he said, but police told him that Cooper was.

“Almost everyone you talked to, they’d always say (Diondre) was real cool, a really cool, friendly guy,” Alvin Mitchell said in 2015. “For this to happen, they’re like: 'Who was his enemy?'”

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hoped the arrest provided some closure for the two families.

"Homicide cases, no matter how old, will always receive our greatest attention," he said.

Alvin Mitchell said people, especially young people, need to help each other out.

"We need to share things with our youth about what life is really about. And it's not about hurting the next person," he said. "We make a choice on what we do. What we try to teach is 'Make the right choice.'"