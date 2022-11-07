Omaha police identify woman fatally shot in Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood.

DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died.

Omaha has recorded 25 homicides this year. The city had recorded 28 homicides at this time in 2021 and 39 in 2020.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.