Omaha police identity five officers who fatally shot man on Sunday

Omaha police on Friday released the names of five officers who fatally shot a man who, police say, repeatedly threatened to kill himself and fired a gun several times, eventually pointing it toward law enforcement.

Deven Telford, 34, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Sunday outside a home near 41st Avenue and F Street.

Telford fired a 9 mm firearm 13 times inside his home, shooting himself once in the lower right leg and foot just before exiting the house and firing one more shot, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. He then raised the gun in a potentially threatening manner toward officers.

Five officers — Kyle Graber, Emilio Luna, Nicola Bay, Nicholas Molek and Mark Pruett — discharged their firearms, one handgun and four AR-15 rifles, striking Telford multiple times. The five officers have served a combined 28 years with the department. An autopsy showed that Telford died as a result of gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.