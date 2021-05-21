Omaha police identity five officers who fatally shot man on Sunday

Omaha police on Friday released the names of five officers who fatally shot a man who, police say, repeatedly threatened to kill himself and fired a gun several times, eventually pointing it toward law enforcement.
Deven Telford, 34, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Sunday outside a home near 41st Avenue and F Street.
Telford fired a 9 mm firearm 13 times inside his home, shooting himself once in the lower right leg and foot just before exiting the house and firing one more shot, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. He then raised the gun in a potentially threatening manner toward officers.
Five officers — Kyle Graber, Emilio Luna, Nicola Bay, Nicholas Molek and Mark Pruett — discharged their firearms, one handgun and four AR-15 rifles, striking Telford multiple times. The five officers have served a combined 28 years with the department. An autopsy showed that Telford died as a result of gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.
All five officers were interviewed and said they saw Telford fire the gun outside before raising it in a manner that endangered the safety of themselves and others, police said.
The officers’ statements are consistent with cruiser footage and witness information, according to the press release.
An earlier police statement noted that cruiser and body cameras recorded the incident but that parts of the encounter weren’t captured “due to (the officers’) positions of cover."
Investigators are researching the background of the gun Telford used, which was previously registered to an acquaintance of Telford’s, according to police.
The Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team and the Nebraska State Patrol have investigated the shooting. Police said detectives are completing final tasks to conclude the investigation.
Per state law, a grand jury will review the death because it occurred while police were trying to apprehend Telford.
