Omaha police investigate body found downtown

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Omaha first responders found a deceased 20-year-old early Saturday upon answering a 911 call that a person needed an ambulance near 1005 Gallup Dr.
Police identified the man as Ruby Wright. He was found near the roadway shortly after 12:30 a.m. Police traffic and homicide units are investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402.444.7867, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Cindy Gonzalez
Reporter - Money
Cindy covers housing and commercial real estate for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.