 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police investigate body found downtown
0 comments

Omaha police investigate body found downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha first responders found a deceased 20-year-old early Saturday upon answering a 911 call that a person needed an ambulance near 1005 Gallup Dr.

Police identified the man as Ruby Wright. He was found near the roadway shortly after 12:30 a.m. Police traffic and homicide units are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402.444.7867, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert