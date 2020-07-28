You are the owner of this article.
Omaha police investigate two shootings
Omaha police investigate two shootings

Omaha police are investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday. 

The first occurred at 1:13 a.m. in the Benson area. Marilyn Brown, 30, said she was driving near North 56th Street and Northwest Radial Highway when she heard gunshots and realized she'd been hit.  Police say her wounds are not life-threatening.

At 5:02 p.m., police were called to 43rd and Miami Streets for a possible shooting. They found four people who were possible victims of attempted felony assault. A man who had been shot was later dropped off at Nebraska Medical Center. 

Goar Chuar, 22, suffered wounds that aren't considered life-threatening, police said. 

