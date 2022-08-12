 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police investigating 2 Friday homicides: at Florence Tower and 49th and Charles

  • Updated
Omaha police on Friday were investigating two homicides: one at Florence Tower and another near 49th and Charles Streets.

Officers were called to 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a body inside one of the apartments.

Also Friday, 22-year-old Anthony Collins died of injuries he suffered in a shooting near 49th and Charles Streets.

Police said they were called to Methodist Hospital after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle after he was shot. The shooting reportedly occurred about 12:10 a.m. Friday.

Collins was listed in critical but stable condition Friday morning but died later in the day of his injuries.

The slayings were the 14th and 15th homicides recorded this year in Omaha.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

