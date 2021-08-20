Omaha police investigating after body found in pond at riverfront park

Omaha police are investigating after a body was found in a pond at a riverfront park.
A man was found in the pond at Miller's Landing, 151 Freedom Park Road. Police were called to the scene at about 6:45 a.m., according to dispatch.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today