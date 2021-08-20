 Skip to main content
Omaha police investigating after body found in pond at riverfront park
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found in a pond at a riverfront park. 

A man was found in the pond at Miller's Landing, 151 Freedom Park Road. Police were called to the scene at about 6:45 a.m., according to dispatch. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

