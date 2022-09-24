Omaha police investigating after teen injured in Friday night shooting

A teenager was injured in a Friday night shooting in south-central Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 58th and Grover Streets at 9:42 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found a teenage male with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. His name and age have not been released.

Police identified an address near 58th Street and Valley Circle as the scene of the shooting. Police did not disclose any information regarding a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or via the p3tips mobile app.