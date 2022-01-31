Omaha police investigating death of man found near Benson High School

Police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday near Omaha Benson High School.
Officers were called to the school near 52nd and Maple Streets at 1:15 a.m., according to an Omaha Police spokesman. The man's body was found in a parking lot, he said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.