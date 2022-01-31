Omaha police investigating death of man found near Benson High School

Police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday near Omaha Benson High School.

Officers were called to the school near 52nd and Maple Streets at 1:15 a.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The man's body was found in a parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

