 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police investigating early Saturday morning shooting
0 comments

Omaha police investigating early Saturday morning shooting

Omaha police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

Before 1:36 a.m., Tyrique Bryson walked into Immanuel Medical Center with apparent gunshot injuries, according to police. He was eventually transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for further treatment.

The location and details of the shooting were unknown Saturday morning, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert