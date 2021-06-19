Omaha police investigating early Saturday morning shooting

Omaha police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

Before 1:36 a.m., Tyrique Bryson walked into Immanuel Medical Center with apparent gunshot injuries, according to police. He was eventually transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for further treatment.

The location and details of the shooting were unknown Saturday morning, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

