Omaha police investigating homicide at Florence Tower

Omaha police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning at Florence Tower.
Officers were called to 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a dead person inside one of the apartments.
The slaying was the 14th homicide recorded this year in Omaha.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.