Omaha police investigating homicide at Florence Tower

Officers were called to 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a dead person inside one of the apartments.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.