Omaha police investigating man's death at Highland Tower as a homicide

Omaha police are investigating the death of a man in Highland Tower, at 2500 B St., as a homicide.

At 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Omaha Housing Authority property to check on someone's well-being. When they arrived, they found a dead man.

The investigation into the man's death is continuing, Omaha police said. People with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.