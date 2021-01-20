 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police investigating man's death at Highland Tower as a homicide
0 comments

Omaha police investigating man's death at Highland Tower as a homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha police are investigating the death of a man in Highland Tower, at 2500 B St., as a homicide.

At 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Omaha Housing Authority property to check on someone's well-being. When they arrived, they found a dead man. 

The investigation into the man's death is continuing, Omaha police said. People with information about the incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867), at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com.

Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert