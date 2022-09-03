 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man

  • Updated
A 20-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Omaha.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near North 52nd and Boyd Streets, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. They found Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tips also can be submitted online at www.omahacrimstoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

