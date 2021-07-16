Omaha police investigating slaying of 40-year-old man

Omaha police are investigating the slaying of a 40-year-old man.
Officials said Friday that officers went to the Tudor Heights Apartments near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road just after 12:35 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.
They found Jose Valenzuela dead inside an apartment.
The Omaha Police Department's homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
