The Omaha Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman found in a South Omaha alley on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to an alley near 23rd and Castelar Streets just after 3 a.m. Thursday for a report of a woman down, according to police. The Omaha Fire Department was at the scene and CPR was in progress.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Milagros Lopez, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Lopez's cause of death remains unknown, but it does not appear that she died from gunfire or being stabbed, Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

Police are searching for a "dark colored newer model car," possibly a Chrysler 300, that was seen leaving the area around the time of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.