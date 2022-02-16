Omaha police investigating three shootings in a 45-minute period

A string of shooting assaults within 45 minutes Tuesday night sent three people to an Omaha hospital, including one in critical condition.

Police were first called to the J-N-J Grocery Store at 42nd Street and Ames Avenue at 8:07 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

Police went to a house near 65th Street and Ames Avenue for a second shooting about 8:45 p.m. At the residence just east of the Benson Golf Course, officers found one person who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The third shooting was reported at 8:51 p.m. at a convenience store near 72nd Street and Crown Point Avenue. Police located one person with gunshot wounds who was taken to the Nebraska Medical

Center in serious condition.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

