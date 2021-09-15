Omaha police issue 800+ citations during investigation into unlicensed vehicles

Omaha police issued more than 800 citations during an investigation into unlicensed vehicles across the city.
Between Aug. 4 and Sept. 10, police issued 816 citations in connection with more than 1,000 total offenses:
• No valid registration: 689
• City registration violations (wheel tax): 183
• Unlawful display of plates: 80
• Failure to display two plates: 28
• Plates required to be clean/legible: 9
• No proof of ownership: 35
Police reminded people to properly register and plate their vehicles within 30 days of purchase, renew their plates on time every year and put the new stickers in the upper right-hand corner of the plates.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2021
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts a pass against Buffalo during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Buffalo's Daishon Folsom gets a hand on Nebraska Adrian Martinez's face mask in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Buffalo on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks to an official after a touchdown against Buffalo was called back on pass interference in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a first down past Buffalo's James Patterson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff and Lori Wheeler rest in the shade outside Memorial Stadium before the start of the Nebraska and Buffalo game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Brodersen, accompanied by wife Erin and 11 month old Maverick, holds up an American flag before Cpl. Daegan Page's procession passes by on the 96th Street bridge over Interstate 80 on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
People line Abbott Drive to pay their respects to Cpl. Daegan Page as the procession carrying his body drove through Omaha on Friday. Page was killed in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Darlene Weil waits for Cpl. Daegan Page's procession. Weil's grandson, Dylan Weil, is a loadmaster on a C-17 and was helping evacuate people out of Afghanistan.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ethan Bradford throws in the bullpen during a fall practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez runs in a touchdown in the second quarter against Fordham.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez celebrates Nebraska’s first touchdown in the first quarter in front of Fordham’s Mike Courtney.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Oliver Martin can’t catch up to this first-quarter pass in the end zone as Fordham’s Anthony Tony-Itoyah pursues.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer jumps over Adrian Martinez as he falls over Fordham's Jackson Barletta at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Catherine Burke, 2, plays in a John Deere tractor at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball over UNO's Lakyn Graves, left, and Sadie Limback during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles, Lexi Rodriguez, Lexi Sun, Keonilei Akana, No. 6, and Callie Schwarzenbach celebrate a point in the fourth set against UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles waits near the Nebraska locker room entrance before the Huskers play UNO during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia's Kacie Evans celebrates a point against Arizona during the Ameritas Players Challenge tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor tackles Elkhorn South's Josh McWilliams on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Katie Gallagan bumps the ball against Millard South at Elkhorn South High School on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jake Gassaway, left, and Josh Wilson, right, tackle Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jake Gassaway makes a juggling touchdown catch in front of Elkhorn South's Blake Daly in the second quarter on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bob Hinson walks in the former command center in what used to be StratCom's underground bunker. The door is one of the few things that remains after StratCom moved into a new building and the 55th Wing took over. President Bush was in this room during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest players went 22 months without playing a game. The long layoff created extra uncertainty for OPS teams as they returned to the field this week.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
