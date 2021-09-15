Omaha police issue 800+ citations during investigation into unlicensed vehicles

Omaha police issued more than 800 citations during an investigation into unlicensed vehicles across the city.

Between Aug. 4 and Sept. 10, police issued 816 citations in connection with more than 1,000 total offenses:

Police reminded people to properly register and plate their vehicles within 30 days of purchase, renew their plates on time every year and put the new stickers in the upper right-hand corner of the plates.