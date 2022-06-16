 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police issuing over 90 citations related to illegal street racing

Omaha police issuing over 90 citations related to illegal street racing

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Police Department plans to issue citations to more than 90 people who they say participated in or gathered to watch illegal street racing. 

Police said they used surveillance and other means to identify 18 people speeding while racing, 13 people driving recklessly and 60 people who entered closed parking lots to watch races, according to a press release. In the coming weeks, they will issue citations to those identified. 

Racing on highways and reckless driving are both misdemeanors. Remaining at a property after it is closed is a civil infraction.

Police said they observed an increase in illegal street racing and reckless driving since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveillance and enforcement will continue throughout the summer.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Omaha man who recorded people in restroom of retirement home pleads guilty
Crime News
top story

Omaha man who recorded people in restroom of retirement home pleads guilty

  • Dan Crisler
  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha man charged with secretly recording people who were using the restroom at a west Omaha retirement center and in his home has pleaded guilty.

Nebraska corrections employee suffers broken bone in assault
Crime-and-courts

Nebraska corrections employee suffers broken bone in assault

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members Thursday, leaving one seriously injured. 

Omaha lawsuits allege Union Pacific failed to secure goods; railroad asked for police crackdown
Crime-and-courts
top story

Omaha lawsuits allege Union Pacific failed to secure goods; railroad asked for police crackdown

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

A Singapore company has sued Omaha-based Union Pacific over packages it says were lost or stolen last year, when train traffic slogged amid supply-chain slowdowns caused by the pandemic.

Police warn of telephone scam targeting Omahans
Crime News

Police warn of telephone scam targeting Omahans

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Police Department is warning of telephone scams targeting Omahans with the false promise of multimillion-dollar prizes. 

61-year-old man critically injured in North Omaha stabbing
Crime News

61-year-old man critically injured in North Omaha stabbing

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police responding to a domestic assault on Wednesday found a 61-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. 

Omaha man arrested in Lincoln fatal crash; police say he was going 'close to 90 mph'
Crime-and-courts

Omaha man arrested in Lincoln fatal crash; police say he was going 'close to 90 mph'

  • ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Kyvell Stark turned himself into police Tuesday, and Lincoln's police chief said he would be charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

140-mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with arrest of Grand Island man
Crime-and-courts

140-mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with arrest of Grand Island man

  • Kearney Hub
  • Updated
  • 0

The incident began Sunday when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was involved in a high-speed pursuit with a motorcycle driving east on Interstate 80 near Overton.

Omaha police unveil expanded system for reporting threats of violence
Crime News

Omaha police unveil expanded system for reporting threats of violence

  • Kelsey Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Police Department has announced an expanded system that allows the public to report threats and potential acts of violence.

1 killed, 3 injured in South Omaha shooting
Crime News

1 killed, 3 injured in South Omaha shooting

  • Dan Crisler
  • Updated
  • 0

A shooting in South Omaha Friday night left one person dead and injured three others.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls on oil refiners to produce more, cut profit margins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert