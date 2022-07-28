Omaha police link increase of Kia, Hyundai thefts to social media trend

Omaha police have seen an increase in the number of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and they blame a trending social media challenge.

The "Kia Boyz" videos, many of which are posted to TikTok, show young thieves driving stolen vehicles, police said Thursday. Police said many drivers are reckless as they navigate streets with the stolen vehicles, weaving in and out of traffic and narrowly missing other vehicles on the road.

Other videos posted by people claiming to be victims of "Kia Boyz" show damaged steering columns and exposed wiring at the ignition.

Omaha police say that to date in 2022, they have seen an 80% increase in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles compared to 2020 and 2021.

Police said 2011 and newer Kia models and 2015 and newer Hyundai models are the targeted vehicles because they are easier to steal than other manufacturers' vehicles.

Omaha police recommend that all vehicle owners, especially Kia and Hyundai owners, take the following precautions:

Lock vehicle doors and close vehicle windows.

Remove keys from the vehicle.

Don't leave a spare key near the vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft device.