Omaha police looking for 16-year-old in weekend slaying of 18-year-old
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old boy in the weekend slaying of 18-year-old Travell Mountain.

Marion Harris

Investigators are looking for Marion Harris, who was charged in the warrant with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in Mountain's death.

At 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Omaha police officers went to Levi Carter Park to investigate a report of a shooting. They found Mountain, who had been shot. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

