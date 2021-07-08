Omaha police looking for 16-year-old in weekend slaying of 18-year-old

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old boy in the weekend slaying of 18-year-old Travell Mountain.

Investigators are looking for Marion Harris, who was charged in the warrant with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in Mountain's death.

At 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Omaha police officers went to Levi Carter Park to investigate a report of a shooting. They found Mountain, who had been shot. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.