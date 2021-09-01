Omaha police looking for missing 15-year-old Central High student

The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old Central High School student.
Officials said Tanae Day was last seen as she was leaving school Friday. Her family has had some phone contact with her, police said, but she has not returned home since that day.
Day is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown eyes and black and brown dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black Converse T-shirt, blue jeans and black and teal Chuck Taylor shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911 or OPD at 402-444-5636.
