Omaha police officers issued more than 250 tickets and made 11 arrests for suspicion of driving while drunk over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The Omaha Police Department’s participation in the Nebraska Department of Transportation's special enforcement campaign was made possible by a grant from the Office of Highway Safety. Omaha officers conducted eight operations throughout the city from March 16 to 18, a police spokesman said Sunday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced prior to the weekend that St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on roadways across the country. From 2016 to 2020, 287 people were killed across the country in drunk driving-related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day.

Omaha officers issued 257 citations and made 34 arrests overall during the extra traffic enforcement operations. One officer working traffic also responded to a burglary in progress and made an arrest.

In addition to the 11 DUI arrests, 84 tickets were issued for suspicion of speeding, reckless or negligent driving, the spokesman said. There were 81 tickets issued for failure to have proper registration or insurance; 21 for driver's license violations; and 49 for other moving violations.