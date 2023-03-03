An Omaha man was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman.
Omaha police arrested Miguelangel Bringshimback, 24, in connection with the death of Milagros Lopez. Bringshimback was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Lopez died at the Nebraska Medical Center on Feb. 16 after being found in an alley behind her home near 23rd and Castelar Streets.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.