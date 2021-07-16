 Skip to main content
Omaha police make arrest in slaying of 40-year-old man
Omaha police have made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a 40-year-old man.

Officials said Friday that officers went to the Tudor Heights Apartments near Interstate 680 and West Maple Road just after 12:35 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. 

They found Jose Valenzuela dead inside an apartment. 

Within 12 hours, Omaha police said they had arrested 23-year-old Julian Lopez in connection with the slaying.

lopez_julian

Julian Lopez

Lopez has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

