Omaha police officer accused of detaining teens while off duty takes plea deal

An Omaha police officer who faced felony charges after handcuffing two teens who were pounding on doors in his Gretna neighborhood in April has taken a plea deal.

Ja'Price Spears, 43, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one count of disturbing the peace, which is a misdemeanor, and faces up to three months in jail. He initially faced two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony — felony charges that carried a maximum of 56 years in prison.

Spears will be sentenced sometime later Wednesday — Sarpy County Judge Robert C. Wester said he needed some time before he makes his decision.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has said that Spears, who was off duty at the time, drove after three youths who had been banging on doors in his neighborhood near Highway 6 and Locust Street after midnight on April 3.

After the group hit Spears’ front door several times and ran away, Spears followed in his vehicle, Polikov said.

The youths, who were in another vehicle, pulled over, Polikov said. Spears identified himself as a police officer, ordered them out of the vehicle, then detained two of the three juveniles, Polikov said. At one point, Spears showed his police badge and department-issued gun, Polikov has said.