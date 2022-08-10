Omaha police officer accused of domestic assault resigns; charge was dismissed

An Omaha police officer who had been charged in January with third-degree domestic assault has resigned from the department.

Brittney Taylor, 34, resigned her position in late June, a spokesman for the department said. The misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed that month because of lack of cooperation from the alleged victim, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday.

At the time of her arrest, police said Taylor had been accused of injuring her girlfriend. Officers were called to a home near 45th Street and Laurel Avenue about 4 a.m. Jan. 30 and spoke with a woman who had injuries to her head and face.

The woman identified Taylor as her attacker, a police spokesman said.

Taylor, who had been with the department for about three years, was placed on administrative leave at the time. An internal investigation began that was separate from the criminal investigation.