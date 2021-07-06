Omaha police officer accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

An Omaha police officer used a key to enter his ex-girlfriend's apartment uninvited, then threatened to shoot and kill her and another man there, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Terry J. Hughes, 51, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and a misdemeanor charge of damage to property.
If convicted of all charges, he could face a maximum of about 56 years in prison.
Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered Hughes' bail on the three felony counts to be set at $75,000, and $2,500 for the misdemeanor charge. That means Hughes would need to post 10%, or $7,750, to be released from jail.
A prosecutor said that Hughes entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment near 35th and Jackson Streets about 2:30 a.m. Friday with a key he was given when the two were dating.
The woman, who is 41 years old, was in her apartment with a 58-year-old man.
Hughes then grabbed his service weapon and told the man, "I'll (expletive) kill you," the prosecutor said in court.
Hughes also told his ex-girlfriend, while holding a gun, "I should shoot your ass," the prosecutor said.
Hughes then "ransacked" the apartment, the prosecutor said. He overturned a freezer chest, which spilled food, and tipped over a clothes dresser, breaking a mirror that was on top, the prosecutor said.
According to Omaha police, Hughes then left the apartment in his pickup truck. He was arrested hours later. He has been held at the Sarpy County Jail.
Joe Naatz, Hughes' attorney, said Hughes takes issue with the narrative the prosecutor provided.
Naatz said Hughes has been with the Omaha Police Department for 19 years and currently works in schools to mentor truant youth.
Department officials put Hughes on paid administrative leave on Friday after learning of his arrest. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer also ordered an internal investigation.
Hughes served in the Air Force and has four children, including a 20-year-old daughter with special needs whose caretaker is Hughes, Naatz said.
After the hearing, Naatz declined to say what information Hughes was contesting.
Naatz said he expected that Hughes would be able to post bail.
