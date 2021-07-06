Omaha police officer accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

An Omaha police officer used a key to enter his ex-girlfriend's apartment uninvited, then threatened to shoot and kill her and another man there, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Terry J. Hughes, 51, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and a misdemeanor charge of damage to property.

If convicted of all charges, he could face a maximum of about 56 years in prison.

Douglas County Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered Hughes' bail on the three felony counts to be set at $75,000, and $2,500 for the misdemeanor charge. That means Hughes would need to post 10%, or $7,750, to be released from jail.

A prosecutor said that Hughes entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment near 35th and Jackson Streets about 2:30 a.m. Friday with a key he was given when the two were dating.

The woman, who is 41 years old, was in her apartment with a 58-year-old man.

Hughes then grabbed his service weapon and told the man, "I'll (expletive) kill you," the prosecutor said in court.

Hughes also told his ex-girlfriend, while holding a gun, "I should shoot your ass," the prosecutor said.