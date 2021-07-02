Omaha police officer arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats

An Omaha police officer has been booked into jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and other felonies after a Friday morning disturbance involving his girlfriend and another man.

Officer Terry Hughes, 51, was booked Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of destruction of property.

He has been with the department since 2002.

Hughes is being held at the Sarpy County Jail. His arrest resulted from an altercation that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment near 35th and Jackson Streets.

Hughes' 41-year-old girlfriend called 911 at 3:11 a.m. and said Hughes had destroyed items before leaving in a truck, Omaha police said in a press release Friday.

Three people told officers that Hughes had been in an argument with his girlfriend and a 58-year-old man.

Both told officers that they were "in fear of Hughes," according to a police report.

Some furniture valued at $500 was damaged, the report said.

Hughes has been placed on paid administrative leave, police said, and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has ordered an internal investigation.

