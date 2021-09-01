Omaha police officer charged in crash where sergeant didn't check for alcohol use

On the police accident report, the section detailing whether alcohol or drugs were suspected is blank — not marked with any of the potential responses: yes, no or unknown.

But two sources with knowledge of the internal and criminal investigations into the matter have said that the sergeant who arrived at the crash scene turned off his body-worn camera several times and did not complete a DUI investigation, even though alcohol was suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

That supervising officer, Sgt. Andrew Kinsey, was subjected to an internal investigation, as was Herrera, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci, a department spokesman.

Kinsey, who has been with OPD since 2014, had been promoted to the rank of sergeant in March.

According to OPD's policies and procedures manual, a body-worn camera should not be deactivated except in certain situations:

• When the officers do not "reasonably believe" that turning it off will miss "critical documentary information;"

• When a supervisor tells an officer to stop recording;

• When a non-confrontational witness or victim refuses to provide a statement if the camera is on; and