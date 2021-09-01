Omaha police officer charged in crash where sergeant didn't check for alcohol use

An Omaha police officer has been charged with four misdemeanors in connection with a summer crash in which the Omaha police sergeant called to the scene did not investigate suspected alcohol use.
Officer Humberto Herrera, 31, faces charges of false information, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving and colliding with a fixed object in connection with the June 12 crash.
Herrera has been an Omaha police officer since December 2015.
According to police reports, officers went to 22nd Street and St. Mary's Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday, June 12, and found a GMC Sierra pickup truck that had crashed into two other parked, unoccupied vehicles.
Investigators determined the Sierra was heading west on St. Mary's and struck legally parked cars on that road. The front driver's side of the vehicle hit the rear passenger-side corners of each parked vehicle, pushing both onto the sidewalk and one into a metal street sign post. The post toppled because of the crash. The total damage incurred was estimated at $11,100.
Herrera, then 30, was identified as the owner of the pickup. However, according to the report, neither he nor a 25-year-old woman admitted to being the driver and "no witnesses were located." Neither Herrera nor the woman was injured.
On the police accident report, the section detailing whether alcohol or drugs were suspected is blank — not marked with any of the potential responses: yes, no or unknown.
But two sources with knowledge of the internal and criminal investigations into the matter have said that the sergeant who arrived at the crash scene turned off his body-worn camera several times and did not complete a DUI investigation, even though alcohol was suspected to have been a factor in the crash.
That supervising officer, Sgt. Andrew Kinsey, was subjected to an internal investigation, as was Herrera, according to Lt. Neal Bonacci, a department spokesman.
Kinsey, who has been with OPD since 2014, had been promoted to the rank of sergeant in March.
According to OPD's policies and procedures manual, a body-worn camera should not be deactivated except in certain situations:
• When the officers do not "reasonably believe" that turning it off will miss "critical documentary information;"
• When a supervisor tells an officer to stop recording;
• When a non-confrontational witness or victim refuses to provide a statement if the camera is on; and
• When, in officers' opinion, the recording would conflict with an investigation, be inappropriate in sensitive situations or risk safety of informants or undercover officers.
Citing the pending internal investigations of both and the active criminal investigation of Herrera, Omaha police officials declined to comment on the actions of either officer.
Herrera was placed on paid administrative leave until Tuesday, when he returned to work in a different position, Bonacci said. Kinsey never was placed on administrative leave, but he also has been reassigned to a non-patrol and non-investigative position. Both of their internal investigations are pending, Bonacci said.
Herrera never was booked into jail. Charges against him were filed Friday by Assistant City Prosecutor Kevin Slimp.
Slimp said because of the charges Herrera faces, investigators think he was the driver and that he provided an inconsistent account of what occurred compared to the evidence that was collected. The woman has been charged with one misdemeanor count of providing false information and is awaiting trial.
A hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday was continued until next week because Joe Naatz, Herrera's attorney, told the judge that the police reports were not yet available for him to review.
After the hearing, Naatz declined to comment and said he didn't know more about the case.
Omaha Police Officers Association President Tony Conner didn't return messages seeking comment.
Herrera is at least the third Omaha police officer to face criminal charges in connection with incidents that have occurred in recent months.
Officer Ja'Price Spears, who was in the same recruit class as Herrera, has been charged with three felonies — two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony. Officials said Spears detained two juveniles who had been pounding on doors in his Gretna neighborhood in April.
Sarpy County Judge Robert Wester is expected to rule soon on whether the case will be forwarded to district court.
Officer Terry Hughes, who is accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend in July, is awaiting trial on the same charges as Spears. Hughes has been with OPD for 19 years.
Spears and Hughes had been placed on administrative leave but are now back to work and have been reassigned to non-patrol and non-investigative positions, Bonacci said. Results from their internal investigations are pending.
