Omaha police officer cleared of excessive force allegations, chief says

An investigation has exonerated an Omaha police officer accused of using excessive force during a June 21 incident, the Omaha Police Department announced on Friday.

Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been placed on administrative leave on June 22 pending an investigation by the Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.

The use of force allegations arose after a video circulated on social media showing Hansen pushing a boy’s head into the side of a police cruiser before he put the boy in the cruiser’s back seat.

A police report from the incident said that Hansen and other officers were sent to the Atlas Apartments at 2929 California St. around 2:30 p.m. on June 21 to investigate a report of trespassing. Apartment staff told the officers that a group of juveniles had trespassed in the apartment complex’s pool and that the same group of youths previously had caused vandalism and criminal mischief there.

Around 3 p.m., officers were sent to a disturbance near 33rd and Burt Streets, a few blocks from the apartment complex, according to the report. The caller said four male juveniles were outside his apartment, refusing to leave. The man said the youths had arrived at his door asking about a missing or stolen iPad.

The man told officers that he had denied knowing anything about an iPad, but the youths refused to leave and acted aggressively, according to the report. One of the officers then approached six youths in the area and recognized that several of them were in the video at Atlas Apartments.

The officer told the juveniles to leave the area, and as they were going, another boy walked up and began to agitate the group, according to a press release from police.

The report stated that the boy aggressively approached the officer and was yelling at him.

Despite warnings from the officer, the boy refused to leave and began inciting the others in the group to yell profanity at the officer, according to the report.

The boy then lunged toward the officer, prompting the officer to push him away, according to the press release. The boy lunged at the officer again, and the officer forced him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs. The boy pulled away and tried to fight the officer, hitting him and causing a cut above the officer's eye.

At this point, Hansen arrived to help place the boy into a police car, according to the release.

Hansen's body camera captured the boy cursing and repeatedly pulling away from Hansen, according to the release. Hansen then pushed the boy against the police car to gain control of him and used his body weight to hold him down as the boy tried to pull away.

Once Hansen put the boy into the police car, the boy continued to use profanity and placed his feet in the doorjamb to prevent it from closing, according to the release. The boy also spat at Hansen as he was closing the cruiser door.

Hansen gave loud verbal commands during his contact with the boy, telling him to "stop fighting," police said.

Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement Friday that a review of the officer's body-worn camera helped provide a more detailed account of what took place.

“I want to thank those who forwarded video of the incident to the OPD," Schmaderer said in the statement. "A thorough investigation of the officer’s actions commenced as a result. The distanced citizen’s video brought questions of excessive use of force; however, after a complete review, it was determined the officer’s up close body-worn-camera video portrayed a more detailed account of why the officer took the measures he did. I find the officer to be exonerated in this matter.”