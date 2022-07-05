Omaha police officer disciplined for his actions as woman taken into custody

Omaha's police chief has disciplined a veteran officer for actions the officer took when he was trying to take a woman into custody.

Omaha police reported Tuesday that around 5 p.m. May 1, officers were called to a house near 30th and Jaynes Streets about a disturbance. The officers spoke with a man who had called 911 about the disturbance. He told them a woman had damaged his apartment door.

The woman was cited on suspicion of criminal mischief and told not to return to the property.

About an hour later, police got a call to return to the address, where the 911 caller told them that the woman had returned and again was trying to destroy his property.

The officers saw the woman walking toward the property, police said Tuesday, but she turned around when she saw the officers. The officers then tried to take the woman into custody, police said, but she resisted. During the incident, police said, Officer Dave Stewart, a 16-year veteran of the department, stepped on the woman's leg.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer then authorized an internal investigation.

The department's Internal Affairs Unit determined that Stewart's actions "were not in accordance with the Omaha Police Policy and Procedures Manual," police said in a Tuesday press release.

As outlined in the collective bargaining agreement with the police union, the chief can issue disciplinary action ranging from a job performance interview to a 20-day suspension without pay to termination. "Chief Schmaderer has issued Officer Stewart discipline, to include remedial training," the department said.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, police said, the specifics of the discipline can't be released. "Officer Stewart is afforded due process through an appeal to either an arbitrator or the personnel board," police said.

The Omaha Police Officers Association, the police union, said it will be issuing a statement on the matter later Tuesday afternoon.

