Omaha police officer indicted on charges of production, distribution of child pornography

An Omaha police officer accused of transporting child pornography faces additional federal charges of production and possession.

Officer Christopher Groth, a 15-year veteran of the department, was originally indicted on one count of transportation of child pornography. He made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Feb. 16.

But a grand jury indictment filed Thursday included two additional counts: producing and possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges that, between September and December 2020, Groth coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

It also alleges that Groth transported the depiction on or about Feb. 2, 2021, and that he knowingly possessed child pornography on or about June 3.

An Omaha police spokesman said that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer initiated the job termination process "shortly after" Groth's arrest. He has since been officially recommended for termination.

The age of the victim is unknown, and an affidavit explaining the reasons behind the arrest remains sealed. Groth waived his right to a preliminary hearing and remains in federal custody.

