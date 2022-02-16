 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police officer indicted on federal child porn charge

An Omaha police officer has been indicted in federal court on a child pornography charge. 

Officer Christopher Groth, who has been with the department for 15 years, made his first appearance hearing in U.S. District Court on Wednesday afternoon. 

A special agent filed the criminal complaint against Groth on Tuesday and the case was unsealed Wednesday. An affidavit explaining the reasons behind the arrest remains sealed. 

The criminal complaint alleges that Groth violated the law on Feb. 2. 

Groth faces one count of transportation of child pornography, which carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

He waived his preliminary hearing and remains detained in federal custody. 

He was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, said Lt. Neal Bonacci, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. An internal investigation is underway. 

Groth joined as a recruit in 2007. As of last year, his annual base salary was about $86,000.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

