Omaha police officer placed on leave after neighbor watches him put trash on her car

An Omaha police officer has been placed on paid leave after a neighbor saw him dumping trash on her car.

Officer William Klees, 31, who has been with the department for about five years, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, Omaha Police Department officials said.

Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal investigation into the matter on Monday.

Klees could not be reached Tuesday for comment. He is assigned to the uniform patrol, but an Omaha police spokesman declined to say which precinct.

Quatisha Valentine, 25, a resident at the Muse Omaha apartments near 20th and Izard Streets, wrote on Facebook on Monday evening that she had finally caught "the person that has been harassing me and vandalizing my vehicle."

Valentine wrote that on several occasions, she has found trash on top of her vehicle when it was parked on the street. She also said an egg once was thrown at her car and one of her tires had been punctured, causing it to lose air pressure.

She wrote that she had no idea who could have done that and assured friends and family that she had no problems with anyone.

Saturday, she found a large bag of trash on her car and thought she might be able to catch who was behind the incidents.

She decided to set up a camera in her apartment window after those in charge of the apartment complex said their video cameras had showed nothing.

Sunday night, she wrote, she watched a man go to a nearby dumpster, take out a bag of trash, rip it open and dump it on top of her car. The man repeated his actions again to put trash on the trunk of her car. She took a photo of the man walking away from the car after the trash had been dumped.

Valentine's photos show the man had dumped old drink containers, an oat milk carton, food takeout boxes and plastic bags on her car.

Valentine wrote that she went outside to confront the man and saw him returning to an apartment in the same building where she lives. She wrote that she recognized him as Klees and had met him only one time, when he was wearing his police uniform.

During that interaction, she said, they had talked about how long each had been living at the residence. She remembered that Klees said the only issue he'd had in the area were homeless people who were nearby. Valentine wrote that she replied that the people weren't a problem.

After she confronted Klees on Sunday night, she posted photos on Facebook of him as he stood outside the door to his apartment. He was wearing dark pants and a hoodie sweatshirt, with the hood on. The Police Department said Klees was not working at the time.

Valentine called the police about 11:20 p.m. Two officers arrived and apparently knocked on Klees' door, but they did not make contact with him. Valentine said Klees was inside the apartment but did not answer the door.

Valentine wrote in her post that has no idea why Klees might take such actions.

"Officer Klees, what did I ever do to you for you to wanna do these childish acts!?" Valentine wrote in her Facebook post, which has been shared more than 700 times. "How could someone like this be in a position that's supposed to PROTECT!!?"