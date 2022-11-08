Omaha police officer placed on leave after neighbor watches man putting trash on her car

An Omaha police officer has been placed on paid leave after a neighbor saw him dumping trash on her car.

Officer William Klees, 31, who has been with the department for about five years, has been placed on administrative leave, Omaha Police Department officials said Tuesday.

Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal investigation into the matter.

Klees could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Quatisha Valentine, 25, a resident at the Muse Omaha apartments near 20th and Izard Streets, wrote on Facebook that she had finally caught "the person that has been harassing me and vandalizing my vehicle."

Valentine wrote that she had found trash on top of her vehicle several times. She also said an egg once was thrown at her car and one of her tires had been punctured, causing it to lose air pressure.

She wrote that she decided to set up a camera in her apartment window after those in charge of the apartment complex said their video cameras had showed nothing.

Sunday night, she wrote, she watched a man go to a nearby dumpster, take out a bag of trash, rip it open and dump it on top of her car. The man repeated his actions again to put trash on the trunk of her car. She took a photo of the man walking away from the car after the trash had been dumped.

Valentine wrote that she went outside to confront the man and saw him returning to an apartment in the same building where she lives. She wrote that she recognized him as Klees and had met him only one time, when he was wearing his police uniform.

She posted photos on Facebook of the man as he stood outside the door to the apartment. He was wearing dark pants and a hoodie sweatshirt. OPD said Klees was not working at the time.

Valentine called the police about 11:20 p.m. Two officers arrived and apparently knocked on Klees' door, but they did not make contact with him. Valentine said Klees was inside the apartment but did not answer the door.

"Officer Klees, what did I ever do to you for you to wanna do these childish acts!?" Valentine wrote in her Facebook post, which has been shared more than 700 times. "How could someone like this be in a position that's supposed to PROTECT!!?"