Omaha police officer recommended for termination after improper use of pepper ball gun

In the Omaha Police Department's policies and procedures manual, officers can deploy the nonlethal projectile at the front or back of a person’s body, shoulders down, excluding the groin and spine.

It's unclear on which day the offending act occurred. On the first night of protests, a Council Bluffs man was hit in the eye by a pepper ball shot by a Sarpy County sheriff's deputy, blinding him in that eye.

Schmaderer said in July that a safety review committee within the department is reviewing thousands of hours of officer body camera footage from the protests, which started May 29 and continued nearly every day for a week.

The Black Lives Matter protests were in response to the killing of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about eight minutes. More rallies and protests have been held this summer to demonstrate solidarity with other protests across the nation and to demand justice for Omahan James Scurlock, who was fatally shot May 30 by an Old Market bar owner after a protest.