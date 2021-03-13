Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall hit in face, mouth; 21-year-old man booked in jail

The Omaha police officer who was shot Friday afternoon at Westroads Mall graduated from the training academy four years ago this month.

Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot in the face and mouth, The World-Herald has learned, after responding to a shoplifting call at the mall just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Lt. Sherie Thomas said Friday night that he was alert and stable but will require surgery.

Kenya Jenkins, 21, was booked into Douglas County Jail about 2:15 a.m. on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The chaos Friday, which included a high-speed chase to Lincoln, spanned less than two hours from the help an officer call to when authorities took a man into custody near Lincoln.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer spoke briefly Friday to reporters, saying that two of his officers responded to a shoplifting call at the JC Penney department store.

Just after 4 p.m., a help an officer call was issued and an officer yelled that he needed an ambulance "immediately" at the store's security office.

The man fled on foot toward Dick's Sporting Goods and got into a vehicle, according to 911 scanner traffic.