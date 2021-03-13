Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall hit in face, mouth; 21-year-old man booked in jail

The Omaha police officer who was shot Friday afternoon at Westroads Mall graduated from the training academy four years ago this month.
Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot in the face and mouth, The World-Herald has learned, after responding to a shoplifting call at the mall just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Lt. Sherie Thomas said Friday night that he was alert and stable but will require surgery.
Kenya Jenkins, 21, was booked into Douglas County Jail about 2:15 a.m. on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
The chaos Friday, which included a high-speed chase to Lincoln, spanned less than two hours from the help an officer call to when authorities took a man into custody near Lincoln.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer spoke briefly Friday to reporters, saying that two of his officers responded to a shoplifting call at the JC Penney department store.
Just after 4 p.m., a help an officer call was issued and an officer yelled that he needed an ambulance "immediately" at the store's security office.
The man fled on foot toward Dick's Sporting Goods and got into a vehicle, according to 911 scanner traffic.
Schmaderer said officials were in the process of confirming the suspect vehicle information via mall security video and had planned to share those details with the media, when a pursuit began about 20 minutes later.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers followed a white BMW car at the Gretna exit of Interstate 80, heading west at 5:23 p.m. The car drove at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to 911 scanner radio information, and then exited about 20 miles later at the Waverly interchange.
The car headed west on U.S. Highway 6 and authorities reported that at one point it drove in lanes of opposite traffic. The driver ended up on a set of railroad tracks and eventually surrendered.
Thomas had said that the man was taken into custody "without incident." Authorities said a gun was found in the area.
Thomas said after the arrest that authorities were not looking for any additional suspects.
Officials said the man was being treated for a minor injury Friday night.
Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH